SIR of electoral rolls: Delhi poll commission to hold special camps for displaced, ‘left-out’ voters

The Delhi Election Commission on Wednesday announced that it will organise special camps on Friday and Sunday to enroll electors who were displaced by recent demolitions in the Capital and did not make it to the draft roll.
The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that a special drive is being conducted in the Capital as per the poll body’s instructions, to enrol people whose names were excluded despite them being eligible.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out house-to-house visits to identify such electors to facilitate their enrolment through Form 6.
The special camps on Friday and Sunday will be held at all polling stations across the city. “Special camps will also be held for those electors who have been displaced after demolition of their colonies recently. Electors of such colonies are requested to visit the Camps at their new place of residence to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls,” a statement by the CEO said.
These camps are being organised in the Capital every weekend since September 20. Multiple such camps have also been set up to cover homeless people, the transgender community, and sex workers.
Camps were organised on Wednesday as well at universities and colleges to ensure maximum enrolment of young electors.
Delhi had 1.45 crore electors before the SIR began. Names of 97.5 lakh electors made their way to the draft electoral roll published on August 31. Forms of around 47.5 lakh were marked uncollectible, with the BLOs marking them absent, shifted, dead, have duplicate entries, or due to other reasons — and their names were subsequently struck off the voter rolls.
One-third, or around 33.1 lakh electors, on the draft roll were served notices and asked to prove their eligibility to stay on the electoral roll. While 13.79 lakh electors got notices because they could not link themselves to the electoral roll published after the last SIR, 19.33 lakh were said to have “logical discrepancies” in their enumeration forms.
By Monday, nearly one-third or 10.28 lakh of the electors who had gotten notices had been verified. This is a sharp uptick in the number of notices disposed of compared to a week back.
Election officials attributed this rise to exemptions from in-person hearings, changes in the app in which they had to upload documents, additional deployment of officials and special camps.
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After its first meeting since The Indian Express reported on the rupture within the Election Commission, the poll panel had said last week that electors who were issued notices will not be required to attend hearings to prove their eligibility. BLOs have since started visiting houses of electors who have received notices, to collect documents.
The number of Assistant EROs, who are often school principals and can also dispose of notices like EROs, was increased in Delhi from 297 to 902.
Between August 31 and October 7, 1.98 lakh Form 6 applications, filed for inclusion of new electors, were received.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More