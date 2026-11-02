‘SIR cost many their votes… fight has just begun’: Praise, support for Rahul-led rally

“I had come here to join the march. It was grand. I haven’t seen anything of this scale yet … That’s how a party organises a protest … so many people,” Priyank Rawat, an IT

professional from Gurugram, said on Sunday.

He was referring to the ‘Chalo Dilli’ march, led by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in demand of the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and ended at Ramlila Maidan, where a rally of the INDIA bloc was scheduled.

Rahul, along with other leaders of the INDIA bloc, travelled in an open-top vehicle to Ramlila Maidan.