Single-window clearance for EV chargers soon in Delhi

Delhi will soon have a single-window facility for the installation of electric vehicles chargers in private and semi-public spaces.

These places include apartments and group housing societies, institutional buildings like hospitals, and commercial spaces like malls and theatres.

Speaking about the decision, Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said, “This is in response to the many requests we have been receiving since Delhi govt’s Switch Delhi campaign, especially from apartment societies, RWAs, mall owners, etc. that they wish to install EV chargers but don’t know how to. Under this facility, DISCOMS will impanel vendors at the lowest cost in India for installation of two slow charging standards (Light EV AC and AC 001) and one fast-charging standard (DC 001) and create a coordinated process for installing a charger, providing Delhi govt subsidy to the consumer and meter installation based on EV tariff… Delhi will soon be in the only city where anyone can get an EV charger installed, net of Delhi govt subsidy, by making a single phone call or applying online.”

The Delhi government came out with an Electric Vehicle Policy in August last year to promote and incentivise the use of electric vehicles. Since there are only a few charging stations scattered across Delhi so far, the uptake is slow. The government, with corporates, is setting up charging and battery swapping stations at several locations across the city.

The decision to set up a single-window system was taken in a meeting chaired by Shah, where members of the Working Group (set up by the Delhi government on the issue) were present along with senior officials from the office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, ARAI, GIZ, and RMI India as special invitees. The Working Group consists of representatives from the Department of Transport, Department of Power, All Municipal Corporations, NDMC, Delhi Transco Limited, and all DISCOMs.

In the meeting, Dr Sajid Mubashir, who heads the Government of India’s committee on EV charging standards, informed the group about the approval status of low-cost AC and DC charger standards for light electric vehicles (2 wheelers and 3 wheelers). The DISCOMS said that a system will be created where any resident of Delhi to request installation of a charger in their premises either through the online portal of DISCOM or by making a call. Consumers will also be able to apply for a separate electrical connection with a special EV tariff.

“The roll-out plan also includes disbursal of a grant of 100% for the purchase of charging equipment up to Rs. 6000/- per charging point for the first 30,000 charging points, as per the mandate of the Delhi EV policy,” the statement said.