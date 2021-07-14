Single-use plastic banned in South Delhi markets

The ban, as per official notification, is for plastic with thickness below 50 microns, but South MCD is trying to eradicate the use of plastic bags altogether, said a senior official. (File Photo/Representational)

South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to ban single-use plastic in malls and market places, informed South zone chairperson, Subhash Badana on Wednesday.

The ban, as per official notification, is for plastic with thickness below 50 microns, but South MCD is trying to eradicate the use of plastic bags altogether, said a senior official.

Badana said that though malls and market places are cooperating with the initiative, challans would be issued if they are found violating the norms.

A senior official of South MCD said, “Plastics with thickness below 50 microns are banned, but the Corporation is right now encouraging giving up the use of plastic. Eight markets are being targeted primarily that includes Green Park market, Yusuf Sarai, Chattarpur Enclave, Kailash Colony, Shahpur Jat and M-Block GK-1, where the drive is being carried out to stop the use of plastics altogether.”

At present, the ban is also being implemented in Mehrauli market, where a self-help group has been stationed to provide jute and cloth bags, she said.

The Corporation issues challans after which violators are sent to the metropolitan magistrate where a fine up to Rs 5000 is issued. The Corporation has till now seized over 1000 kg, she added.

The civic body has prohibited use of single-use plastic items like bottles, cups, glasses and other items, polythene bags and plastic items with thickness below 50 microns citing environmental concerns.

Another official said there are meetings being conducted with RWAs, who have assured to extend help and support in the initiative.