With single shot to the chest, Delhi Police head constable allegedly kills Group C staffer of the ED

A head constable of the Delhi Police has been arrested for the alleged murder of a staff member of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at a wedding in Wazirabad in North Delhi earlier this week.
Both men, who appear to have had an old dispute, were present at the wedding. Two relatives of the accused head constable have also been arrested for allegedly helping him commit the murder late on Monday (February 23) night.
The head constable, identified by police as Pravesh, is posted with the traffic unit of the Delhi Police. The victim, a man named Ashish, was a member of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) of the ED. MTS are Group C staff, along with others such as clerks, stenographers, and sepoys. He was 30 years old, and belonged to Katkha village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.
According to police, late on Monday night, information was received at Wazirabad Police Station that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to a trauma centre in Timarpur a few kilometres away.
The man had been taken to the hospital by his younger brother, whose name is Anuj, police said. Doctors at the hospital had declared the wounded man dead, they said.
In his complaint to police, Anuj gave details of the incident that had ended in the alleged murder of his older brother. He said that Ashish and he had gone to the wedding of a neighbour at Gulshan Vatika in Wazirabad.
The accused, Pravesh, who too is a neighbour of both the host and the brothers Ashish and Anuj, was present at the wedding. Pravesh was allegedly accompanied by his brother Sandeep and his brothers-in-law Vipin and Vikash.
According to police, as the brothers Ashish and Anuj were preparing to leave after the ceremony, Pravesh and the other accused allegedly confronted Ashish. There was an altercation, and Pravesh allegedly fired a single shot from his licensed firearm at the chest of the victim. As Ashish collapsed, Pravesh and the others allegedly fled the venue of the wedding.
Police investigators said the two families have a history of disputes. Around three months ago, Pravesh had allegedly complained to the father of the siblings about a disagreement with Ashish, police sources said. Though that dispute was reportedly settled, Anuj has alleged that Pravesh had continued to issue hostile threats to the brothers.
