With single shot to the chest, Delhi Police head constable allegedly kills Group C staffer of the ED

A head constable of the Delhi Police has been arrested for the alleged murder of a staff member of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at a wedding in Wazirabad in North Delhi earlier this week.

Both men, who appear to have had an old dispute, were present at the wedding. Two relatives of the accused head constable have also been arrested for allegedly helping him commit the murder late on Monday (February 23) night.

The head constable, identified by police as Pravesh, is posted with the traffic unit of the Delhi Police. The victim, a man named Ashish, was a member of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) of the ED. MTS are Group C staff, along with others such as clerks, stenographers, and sepoys. He was 30 years old, and belonged to Katkha village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.