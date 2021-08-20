Single mother to national-level athlete: Afghan students at Delhi’s South Asian University in limbo over visas

After completing her MBA from Osmania University in Hyderabad in 2019, Brishna Roufi (36), a single mother of two, had returned to her hometown in Kabul to earn a living and educate her children. She ran a small dry fruits business for a year before she decided to study again. Last year, she had applied and got through the PhD Sociology programme at the South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi, but the pandemic meant she had to do the first year of her programme online from Afghanistan.

On July 30 this year, the SAU finally issued a notice saying “non-Indian students” could come back to campus. Excited, Roufi applied for a visa on August 3. Less than two weeks later on August 15, as Kabul fell to the Taliban and political turmoil engulfed the country, Roufi said her passport was returned to her without a visa.

“It has been my dream to take up social issues and be involved in social work. I had even decided to do my PhD on child marriage in Afghanistan. But now I’m stuck here. I don’t know whether I will be able to complete my education with the Taliban back in power. I’m a single mother with school-going children, one of whom is a girl. Our future seems to be in the dark,” she told The Indian Express over the phone from Kabul.

Roufi is not alone. As per estimates by the Afghan students at SAU, there are at least 26 MA students and 5-6 PhD students whose visas are either under process or who could not apply for one before the Indian Embassy evacuated its officials from the city.

The MA students wrote to officials at SAU on Wednesday requesting their help in “speeding up the process of acquiring fast-track e-visa” for themselves and their immediate family, as well as to “coordinate with relevant authorities with respect to flight arrangements”.

“With the fall of Afghanistan to a barbaric and unpredictable regime, we, current Afghan students of SAU, are desperate and are dealing with a life-threatening situation and an uncertain future. All of us are extremely disturbed and traumatised. At this time, we are on the edge of giving up on our lives and dreams. We, as students of your institution, believe you feel the pain we are going through. We are hopeful that the university will not turn its back on us and will consider our plight,” they wrote.

Unlike other universities in the capital, SAU was established through an inter-governmental agreement between SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries to provide education to students from all eight countries. The Afghanistan government, therefore, is involved in the running of the university.

With the Taliban in power now, several students said they are staring at an uncertain future. Among them is an MA student of Economics in Kabul, who did not wish to be named. A national-level athlete, she had plans to apply for a passport and visa but could not do so in time.

“I’m a religious (Shia) and ethnic (Hazara) minority, and I have been involved in sports and NGOs — all of which make me extremely vulnerable given the situation here. In the last couple of days, I haven’t stepped out of my home and have just been busy hiding all my sports certificates so that I’m safe, as there were searches in nearby homes. If we don’t get a visa, it’s not just a matter of our education but our survival,” she said.

MA student Pakiza Munir (23), who fled Herat with her family two weeks ago and came to Kabul, hoped she would be able to apply for a visa. “Nobody had anticipated that Kabul would fall so soon. I had gone to the Indian Embassy on August 9, but there was some problem with the paperwork, so I was told to come later. A few days later, there was no embassy. We have contacted SAU officials, who told us it could take a month to resolve our issue. The situation here is so unpredictable. How do we wait for a month?” she said.

Some students are in a soup because their passports were with the Indian Embassy. “I don’t know where my passport is, or whether my visa is being processed at all or not. We are worried because the situation here is getting worse day by day. I can hardly see any woman on the street. People are locked in their homes,” said Habib Farzad, a PhD student.

There are also those who have to sit for the entrance exams scheduled on August 25-26. “I don’t know how or where I’m supposed to sit for the exam. The internet is patchy, and there are no test centres here. My passport has also expired. The question now is whether I will be issued another one, and whether the Indian government will recognise a Talibani passport,” said Aziz Khorshan, who has applied for a PhD in International Relations.

SAU PRO Aheibam Prahlad, when asked if the university would help students in Afghanistan, said, “Some students have started coming back. As for the others, the MEA has come out with an emergency e-visa. We will take out a notification soon to inform students that they can apply for it.”

He said the entrance test would go ahead as per schedule as long as a majority of students are able to sit for it. Prahlad said there are around 1,000 applicants from Afghanistan this year for various courses.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the issue did not pertain to them: “If it is a question of getting a visa or entry into India, it’s an MHA issue. There is the provision of applying for an e-visa now. If they have any problem, they should contact the Special Afghanistan Cell.”