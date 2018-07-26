Single counsellor for over 1.3 lakh students in DU, only women

Students on the First day of college at the Delhi University at Ramjas College, on Friday, July 20, 2018. Express photo by Abhinav Saha. Students on the First day of college at the Delhi University at Ramjas College, on Friday, July 20, 2018. Express photo by Abhinav Saha.

There is just one counsellor for over 1.3 lakh students in Delhi University’s counselling facility, the Mind and Body Centre, which is available only to women students. The helpline (1800-3000-7303), which was introduced by the university in 2015 to help students and faculty cope with stress, is inactive.

While some colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Jesus and Mary College, Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hansraj College offer in-house counselling, Mind and Body Centre is the only centre managed by university administration to provide holistic care for students’ emotional and mental health needs.

Mental health counsellor Tanni Choudhary said, “Students are trying to come forward despite the taboo, but there is a pressing need for us, as an association, to go out and make students and faculty aware about the resources available. Despite these services, approximately five students of the university commit suicide every year due to various reasons, ranging from rejection in love to poor academic performance, anxiety and family issues. We do around 30 consultations every month.”

Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) secretary Mahamedhaa Nagar has written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, demanding that ‘wellness cells’ be set up in colleges. The move comes after an 18-year-old student of Bharati College allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide on the college’s premises Wednesday.

Nagar wrote: “Students are unable to manage stress. They don’t have a place to vent their thoughts… Many battle an identity crisis. Uncertain about their future, they begin to isolate themselves and eventually slip into depression… Therefore, DUSU proposes that DU immediately take reforms and introduce a new cell/society in all DU colleges… There should be a proper check initiated on the availability of professional counsellors in DU colleges…”

