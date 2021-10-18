Singhu murder: Raids in Haryana, Punjab to identify other accused, say police

A day after the district and sessions court in Sonipat remanded three Nihang Sikhs, arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border, to six-day police custody, the police Monday said teams were conducting raids at nine locations in Haryana and Punjab to identify other accused in the case.

Police have so far arrested four Nihang Sikhs – Sarabjit Singh, Narain Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh – in the case. Police said the accused had confessed to the murder, and cited “desecration” of the Sikh holy book as the reason.

Deputy SP (law and order), Sonipat, Virender Singh said, “We are conducting raids at locations and deras where the accused hail from in Haryana and Punjab to identify more accused in the case. In questioning, the accused are changing their statements and sharing contradicting versions regarding the sequence of events that took place on October 15.”

Police said the claim of desecration is yet to be verified.

DSP Singh added, “It is not yet clear under what circumstances and when the victim arrived at Singhu border.”

Lakhbir Singh, 35, a resident of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran, Punjab was brutally lynched and his hand was chopped off and he was tied to a metal barricade at farmers’ protest site at Singhu border on October 15 morning.