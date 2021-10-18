Singhu Lynching: Sonipat court sends 3 Nihang Sikhs to 6-day police remand

The district and sessions court in Sonipat on Sunday remanded three Nihang Sikhs, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border, in six days police custody.

Police claimed that the three accused — Narain Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh — have confessed to the murder, and cited “desecration” of the Sikh holy book as the reason.

The police had sought 14 days remand for identification of other accused in the case and for recovery of murder weapons.

Deputy SP (law and order), Sonipat, Virender Singh said, “The three accused were produced in court and sent to six days police custody. We had pleaded the court for 14 days custody, stating that certain recoveries [weapons, blood stained clothes] had to be made and to identify and arrest other co-accused from locations in Punjab. One sword has been recovered from Narain Singh. He claims to have slashed the victim’s leg with the sword.”

Police said the claim of desecration of the holy book is yet to be verified.

“So far, there is no video footage of the alleged act [of desecration]. In preliminary questioning, the accused have given varying statements regarding the version of events of that day,” said DSP Singh.

Late on Saturday night, the police and crime branch of Sonipat arrested two Nihang Sikhs – Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh – hours after they had “surrendered” to the police for their alleged role in the lynching of Lakhbir Singh. In a video clip Saturday night, Nihang leaders told media persons that the men were going to surrender to the police.

While Bhagwant is from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Govind Preet is from Jalandhar in Punjab. Both are part of Fatehgarh Dera in Punjab.

The police said during questioning the accused said the victim was an “agent” who had been sent by nefarious elements to sabotage the farmers’ protests.

The accused were identified through several videos, which were shared on social media following the incident, said the

police.

On Sunday evening, several groups of Nihang leaders at Singhu border demanded an independent probe into the October 15 incident, calling it a “big conspiracy”.

“It should be probed who sent him (victim) here? Some are asking for evidence of sacrilege. In earlier sacrilege cases [Bargari, Kotkapura], there was sufficient evidence, but no action was taken and culprits were released,” said Balwinder Singh, from Panth Akali Nirwair Khalsa, Udna Dal.