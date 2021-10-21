Singhu lynching: FIR against victim for ‘desecration’ of Sikh holy book

The Haryana police have registered an FIR against Lakhbir Singh, who was lynched and strung up to a barricade and his hand chopped off at the Singhu border last week, for alleged desecration of the Sikh holy book.

Singh has been booked under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police sources said the FIR was registered at Kundli police station on October 17 evening based on a complaint by Balwinder Singh, jathedar, moian di mandi wale, Udna Dal. On the same day, two Nihang Sikhs from Balwinder Singh’s group – Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet – had surrendered to the police for their alleged involvement in the murder of Lakhbir Singh.

Confirming the development, Virender Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Law and Order, Sonipat, said, “FIR number 612 was registered against Lakhbir Singh under section 295-A of IPC. A probe is underway.”

In the FIR, the complainant said that his group had come to the border in solidarity with the farmers’ protest in February and he had gone to his headquarters in Fatehgarh Saheb in March.

On Wednesday, the police had said that they were looking to ascertain the veracity of a video clip that purportedly showed the Singhu victim telling a mob that he was given Rs 30,000, and sharing the phone number of a person with them.

The man, whose phone number he had mentioned, had said that he had nothing to do with the incident and had never been to Singhu.

The police have so far arrested four Nihang Sikhs — Sarabjit Singh, Narain Singh, Bhagwant Singh, and Govind Preet Singh — in the murder case registered on October 15 at Kundli police station. The police said that the accused had confessed to having killed Lakhbir as ‘punishment’ for desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib.