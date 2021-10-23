scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 23, 2021
MUST READ

Singhu lynching: Court extends police remand of four accused by two days

The police informed the court that custodial interrogation of the accused has brought to light the names of a few more suspects

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
Updated: October 23, 2021 8:31:59 pm
Sarabjit Singh being produced before a court in Sonipat last Saturday. (PTI)

The district and sessions court in Sonipat extended the police remand of four Nihang Sikhs, arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh at Singhu border, by two days on Saturday.

The four accused – Sarabjit Singh, Narain Singh, Bhagwant Singh, and Govind Preet Singh – were produced before the court on Saturday. Police said the four had confessed to having killed Lakhbir as ‘punishment’ for desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Police had sought four days remand for identification of other co-accused and to examine some CCTV footages collected from the crime scene. Virender Singh, deputy superintendent of police, law and order, said, “All four accused were produced in district court and sent to two days remand. We have to probe and identify other co-accused in the crime and also examine some CCTV footages. A team has also gone to Punjab for the probe.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Singhu lynching: Police to probe clip that shows victim mention Rs 30,000

Police said the desecration claim is yet to be verified.

Click here for more

On October 15, Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran, Punjab, was lynched and strung up to a barricade at the farmers’ protest site in Singhu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 23: Latest News

Advertisement