Singhu lynching: Court extends police remand of four accused by two days

The district and sessions court in Sonipat extended the police remand of four Nihang Sikhs, arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh at Singhu border, by two days on Saturday.

The four accused – Sarabjit Singh, Narain Singh, Bhagwant Singh, and Govind Preet Singh – were produced before the court on Saturday. Police said the four had confessed to having killed Lakhbir as ‘punishment’ for desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib.

Police had sought four days remand for identification of other co-accused and to examine some CCTV footages collected from the crime scene. Virender Singh, deputy superintendent of police, law and order, said, “All four accused were produced in district court and sent to two days remand. We have to probe and identify other co-accused in the crime and also examine some CCTV footages. A team has also gone to Punjab for the probe.”

Police said the desecration claim is yet to be verified.

On October 15, Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran, Punjab, was lynched and strung up to a barricade at the farmers’ protest site in Singhu.