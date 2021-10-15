At Singhu protest site, man tied to barricade, arm chopped off and lynched; police probe role of Nihang Sikhs

Roughly a month before farm protests at Singhu border complete one year, a man was brutally lynched and strung up at the protest site, with a group of Nihang Sikhs, part of the protesters, claiming responsibility on video. Videos and photos captured the incident that took place early Friday morning — the man was tied to an overturned police barricade, his wrist was chopped off and his ankle and leg broken. According to police, a preliminary probe suggests Nihang Sikhs, a warrior group, allegedly killed him on suspicion of disrespecting the Sikh holy book.

The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Cheema Kalan village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

Police said they received information at 5 am that a man was found tied to a barricade near the protest site, following which a team from Kundli police station rushed to the spot.

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, superintendent of police, Sonepat, said: “The injured person was rushed to the civil hospital, where he was declared dead. He is yet to be identified. We have registered a case of murder against unknown persons. There are several videos circulating where some Nihang Sikhs have claimed that the unidentified man disrespected the holy book. It is suspected that he was beaten up and killed by some Nihang Sikhs. This is a matter of investigation.”

In a video, the injured man can purportedly be seen lying in a pool of blood, with one arm tied to a rope and his chopped off left hand next to his face, as several men stand over and question him.

In another video, a man claims that around 3 am, the victim was spotted near the Gurdwara sahib at the protest site by a volunteer. He can purportedly be heard saying: “The unidentified man was trying to pick up the Guru Granth Sahib. A volunteer spotted him. We got hold of him and asked him who had sent him. We broke his leg and chopped off his hand. He has been tied here now. Whoever has sent him can come here now. We will kill him. He has disrespected the holy book. Police can conduct their own investigation.” The victim can be seen tied up next to him.