Singer found buried in Rohtak forged her own path, supported parents, 5 siblings

The family of the woman whose body was found buried near a highway in Rohtak was excited to celebrate her 29th birthday later this month. They would always share her YouTube vlogs and videos with relatives, beaming with pride at her singing and composition skills.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

On May 11, the family dropped her off at a nearby shop as she headed to record a music video for her YouTube channel. Almost two agonising weeks later, the family was protesting outside a police station, alleging that she had been gangraped and killed, even as police said allegations of sexual assault are yet to be confirmed.

According to the woman’s family, ever since her father stopped working due to health issues, she had been looking after five siblings.

Sitting outside the police station, her brother said she had to fight with everyone to pursue her career as a singer and stage performer. “Nobody in our family has ever dared to become an artist, but she was different. Her songs were catchy and she was earning well. Our parents were surprised to see her make headway. She did stage shows… was outspoken and confident. She got me a new phone and even made the down payment for my bike. I never asked for these, but she always looked out for us. Who is going to take care of our home now,” said her brother.

While pursuing graduation, she developed an interest in singing and performing. Around 5-6 years ago, she saw videos of singers doing well on social media and started her own YouTube channel, which later catapulted her career and she met with different artists and producers in the Haryana music industry.

A protest on Tuesday in Delhi over the death of the singer. Police have arrested two men for kidnapping and murder, one of whom she had accused of rape. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) A protest on Tuesday in Delhi over the death of the singer. Police have arrested two men for kidnapping and murder, one of whom she had accused of rape. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Her family said she was earning well till the onset of the pandemic in 2020, after which their livelihood started hanging by a thread. “She couldn’t bear to see us suffering and started a job as a civil defence volunteer. She used to do odd jobs. After the lockdown, she again started vlogging and uploading YouTube videos,” said her youngest sister. The woman also worked as a wedding organiser and henna artist at events.

According to the family, the woman met one of the accused while doing stage shows. The family said the two were in a relationship, but once that ended, he kept harassing her and also assaulted her on several occasions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shankar Choudhary said: “We registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of her family. Our teams conducted several raids and arrested the two accused from Meham in Haryana on Sunday. During interrogation, they disclosed that they hatched a conspiracy to kill the woman. One of the accused called her and asked her to meet on the pretext of making a music video. He drugged her and killed her. The accused buried her body near the Rohtak highway.”