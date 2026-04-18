Singer with over 13 lakh YouTube subscribers arrested in Nuh for promoting gun culture on social media: Police

The police have initiated the process to block the singer's YouTube channel and Facebook accounts. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

A 25-year-old singer, having over 13 lakh subscribers on YouTube, was arrested on Friday night from Gurgaon’s Nuh district for allegedly promoting gun culture on social media, said police. Mewati singer Aslam was produced in a local court on Saturday and sent to 14 days of judicial custody, officers added.

The arrest follows an FIR registered earlier this week against the singer for allegedly promoting criminal activities through a song uploaded on YouTube. Two of his most viewed music videos have over a crore views each.

According to the police, a complaint filed by a personnel attached to the district’s social media monitoring cell stated that a track published on the YouTube channel “Aslam Singer Zamidar Topic” glorified the possession of illegal weapons. “The lyrics allegedly contained threats demanding extortion and referred to incidents of firing. Such content fosters an environment of fear and insecurity in society while negatively influencing the youth”, a Nuh police spokesperson said.