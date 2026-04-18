Singer with over 13 lakh YouTube subscribers arrested in Nuh for promoting gun culture on social media: Police

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A 25-year-old singer, having over 13 lakh subscribers on YouTube, was arrested on Friday night from Gurgaon’s Nuh district for allegedly promoting gun culture on social media, said police. Mewati singer Aslam was produced in a local court on Saturday and sent to 14 days of judicial custody, officers added.
The arrest follows an FIR registered earlier this week against the singer for allegedly promoting criminal activities through a song uploaded on YouTube. Two of his most viewed music videos have over a crore views each.
According to the police, a complaint filed by a personnel attached to the district’s social media monitoring cell stated that a track published on the YouTube channel “Aslam Singer Zamidar Topic” glorified the possession of illegal weapons. “The lyrics allegedly contained threats demanding extortion and referred to incidents of firing. Such content fosters an environment of fear and insecurity in society while negatively influencing the youth”, a Nuh police spokesperson said.
Nuh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) YVR Shashi Shekhar added that he has been taken into custody and is currently undergoing intensive questioning. “The arrest of other potential suspects in this matter is also likely,” he said.
Meanwhile, the police have initiated the process to block the singer’s YouTube channel and Facebook accounts.
The crackdown comes in the wake of strict directives issued by Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Arpit Jain, mandating stringent action against individuals promoting criminal activity online.
Officers said that they are maintaining continuous surveillance on social media platforms and will continue to take strict legal action against anyone found engaging in similar illegal activities.
To curb the influence of gang culture on youth, Haryana Police had in January said it had gotten 67 songs allegedly promoting organised crime removed from major digital platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana, and JioSaavn.
Director General of Police Ajay Singhal had said that the ongoing campaign aims to not only prevent crime but also to protect youth from being misled by such content. “These songs portray criminals as role models, masking the harsh realities of their lives and the suffering of their families,” he had said, and urged artistes and creators to “act responsibly”.
Special Task Force (STF) Inspector General Satheesh Balan had said that “police have also engaged with content creators to discourage the glorification of violence and gangster lifestyles, emphasising the societal harm caused by such material”.
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