A 42-year-old Singapore-based corporate executive was shot dead allegedly by a neighbour following a parking dispute at Faridabad’s Sector 21C on Friday night, police said.

The victim, Paramjith Dhankhar, currently worked as the senior vice-president of a Vietnam-based IT firm in Singapore. He was in Faridabad to attend his nephew’s wedding later this month and had arrived on November 5.

The incident took place around 8 pm outside a stilt-plus-four residential building in an upscale neighbourhood inSector 21C. Dhankhar’s family lived on the first floor, while the accused, Mohan Sharma alias Monu, resided on the third floor.

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According to investigators, Dhankhar had returned home from a local gym and found Sharma’s vehicle parked in the slot allotted to his family. When Dhankhar asked him to remove the car, a heated argument broke out between the two men.