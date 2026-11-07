Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers so... Read More
A 42-year-old Singapore-based corporate executive was shot dead allegedly by a neighbour following a parking dispute at Faridabad’s Sector 21C on Friday night, police said.
The victim, Paramjith Dhankhar, currently worked as the senior vice-president of a Vietnam-based IT firm in Singapore. He was in Faridabad to attend his nephew’s wedding later this month and had arrived on November 5.
The incident took place around 8 pm outside a stilt-plus-four residential building in an upscale neighbourhood inSector 21C. Dhankhar’s family lived on the first floor, while the accused, Mohan Sharma alias Monu, resided on the third floor.
According to investigators, Dhankhar had returned home from a local gym and found Sharma’s vehicle parked in the slot allotted to his family. When Dhankhar asked him to remove the car, a heated argument broke out between the two men.
“The confrontation escalated rapidly. Sharma allegedly pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire at Dhankhar at close range,” said a police official.
Around 15 to 16 rounds were fired, with eight to nine bullets hitting Dhankhar in the chest and torso, said police. He collapsed at the spot and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Sharma and his family members fled the scene immediately after the incident, police said.
“The two families had an ongoing dispute over the parking area for several weeks”, a senior police official said.
Officers added that the accused’s son allegedly often brought their pet dog to the common parking space, which the Dhankhar family had objected to. That dispute had led to arguments between them four to five days ago as well.
Following the shooting, the victim’s son, Shaurya Dhankhar, contacted the police control room. Forensic specialists and local crime branch teams recovered multiple empty cartridges from the parking lot and cordoned off the area for ballistic analysis, officials said.
The body was subsequently shifted to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Based on a complaint filed by Shaurya Dhankhar, police registered an FIR for murder and relevant sections of the Arms Act against Sharma and his family members at the Surajkund police station.
“The primary accused is absconding along with his family. Multiple crime branch teams are conducting raids across suspected hideouts to arrest him”, a police spokesperson said.