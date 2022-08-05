Sing national anthem while holding Tiranga to celebrate 75 yrs of independence: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday appealed to citizens of the capital to come together to sing the national anthem at 5 pm on August 14 to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The AAP government has also decided to distribute 25 lakh national flags to people in the next few days.

“I want to appeal to the people to come together on August 14 at 5 pm and sing the national anthem while holding a Tiranga in hands and deshbhakti in our hearts…, said Kejriwal.

He said several initiatives like ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Har Haath Tiranga’ are being organised to pump more joy into celebrations.

“The Delhi government will distribute 25 lakh Tirangas across the city; people are to be given national flags in every gali-mohalla and chowk… In government schools, every student will be given a Tiranga so they can hoist them at home… I will also sing the national anthem holding a Tiranga,” said the CM.

To distribute the flags, the AAP government will hold a drive across the city. “We want the Tiranga to fly high on every chowk. I request everyone to take part in this initiative and then put up the Tiranga at their homes with pride… to fill the whole state with the feeling of deshbhakti.”

“When we sing the national anthem with the Tiranga in our hands, we all must pledge to make India the greatest and the strongest nation in the world. We have to realise and remember that India can’t become the number one nation until every child gets excellent education; every citizen gets world-class healthcare, power and water supply; every youth gets employment; and women get a safe atmosphere to live in. On the 75th Independence Day, we, 130 crore Indians, must come together and pledge to make India the number one country in the world,” said Kejriwal.

Apart from this, the government is also planning to conduct a campaign at 100 locations where it has installed high-mast Tricolours. It has also planned a concert on the theme of patriotism by Bollywood singers.