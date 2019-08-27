Since 2014, Delhi govt added 394 beds to hospitals

As many as 394 beds were added to various Delhi government hospitals since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power in 2014. In response to a question asked in the Delhi Assembly on Monday, the Department of Health informed that there were 10,959 beds in 2014-2015 and the number rose to 11,353 in 2017-2018.

As per the information provided by the department, a total of 11,423 beds will be added in 22 government hospitals.

In 2015, while addressing a gathering on completing 100 days of the Delhi government, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had announced that bed capacity of state government hospitals would be increased from the existing 10,000 to 20,000 in the next two-and-a-half years.

In the 2019-20 budget, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 7,485 crore or 14% of the total budget to medical and public health. This includes revenue budget of Rs 6,462 crore and capital budget of Rs 1,023 crore.

An amount of Rs 3,737 crore has also been earmarked for implementation of various schemes, programmes, and projects under the health sector.

According to sources, to renovate a ward, the respective hospital will have to make arrangements to adjust patients.

“Most work to expand infrastructure is done by the Public Works Department. Adding a bed requires more space and people to take care of patients lying on that bed. All these arrangements have to be taken care of before inaugurating new infrastructure,” said a senior official from the health department.

To enhance total bed strength from 10,000 to 20,000, work on construction of a 600-bed hospital in Ambedkar Nagar and an 800-bed hospital in Burari is to be finished by 2019. Another multi-specialty hospital with 1,241 beds in Dwarka is expected to be completed by March 2020.

The data also stated that Lok Nayak Hospital will have the highest number of beds at 1,800, followed by 1,009 beds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Dr Kishore Singh, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, told The Indian Express: “A new block with 1,500 beds for departments like gynaecology, paediatrics and medicine will soon come up in the hospital campus. Another 300 beds will be added to the emergency department. Administrative work has been completed and the construction of the new block is expected to start by October.”