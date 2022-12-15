scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Plea challenges permission to Sikhs to carry kirpan on domestic flights: Delhi HC reserves verdict

While hearing the PIL, a division bench observed that this was a policy decision of the central government that “ought not to be interfered with by the court” unless it is “arbitrary”.

The plea claims that the State has a solemn duty to make laws prohibiting, regulating, or suitably restricting the carriage of kirpans in situations where the carriage may expose others to grave risks of bodily injury and death as well as loss and damage to public/private property. (Wikimedia Commons/Hari Singh)

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserved orders in a plea challenging the Centre’s March notification allowing Sikh passengers to carry kirpans on domestic flights.

While hearing the public interest litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that this was a policy decision of the central government that “ought not to be interfered with by the court” unless it is “arbitrary”. The HC further said that the government had applied their mind and came up with this policy.

The petitioner, a practising lawyer, said that while he does not contest the freedom to profess and practise religion under Article 25 of the Constitution, he did seek the constitution of a committee of stakeholders to examine the issue. “If the committee feels that the notification is good, so be it,” the petitioner said.

The plea claims that the State has a solemn duty to make laws prohibiting, regulating, or suitably restricting the carriage of kirpans in situations where the carriage may expose others to grave risks of bodily injury and death as well as loss and damage to public/private property. It states that Article 25 carries an express qualification that “nothing in this article shall affect the operation of any existing law or prevent the State from making any law regulating or restricting any economic, financial, political, or other secular activity which may be associated with religious practice”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

On Article 25, the plea further contends that State and its instrumentalities must balance all conflicting interests in the exercise of such freedom. The plea states that religious freedom must cede precedence to laws and regulations for preserving public safety and property security.

The petitioner also contends that “who is a Sikh is indeterminate”. It further states that notification is bad in law, being contrary to civil aviation safety protocols and international conventions. It states that the notification has been promulgated without application of mind and has brushed aside safety concerns given the “historical lessons in aviation hijackings”.

More from Delhi

The plea further states that while notification provides a limitation on the length of the blade (15.24cm/six inches) where the total length of the kirpan should not exceed 22.86 cm(nine inches), including the hilt length of three inches. It is, however, silent on the maximum width and thickness of the blade. “Elementary physics teaches that a blade with narrow width at the base is less lethal compared to thicker broader bases tapering to the tips. Hence, the greater the thickness and width at the base, the greater the lethality,” the plea states.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 07:33:28 pm
Next Story

Dell’s Concept Luna reimagines the sustainable PC with a modular design

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close