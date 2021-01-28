UAPA case against banned Sikh outfit

Farmers hoist the Nishan Sahib, a flag sacred to Sikhs, at the Red Fort in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition for advocating ‘Referendum-2020′, a movement demanding a separate Sikh state. The case was registered on January 8, 2021 and no arrest has been made so far.

According to the police, the case was registered after the Special Cell received information from intelligence agencies that SFJ was trying to infiltrate the farmers’ protests and had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh to anyone who hoisted the Khalistan flag in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police claimed 1,100 Pakistan-based Twitter handles were trying to disrupt the farmer’s Republic Day tractor march.

“We received inputs between January 1 and January 25 about these handles. They are being made to create disturbance during the rally. These accounts were created by Pakistan-based terror outfits,” a senior police officer said. Police said these handles have posted threats to disrupt the peaceful rally.