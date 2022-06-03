Signs of thaw: Promotions, creche discussed in JNUTA’s first meeting with V-C

After a near-complete breakdown of communication between the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) and the previous Vice-Chancellor, with the association accusing the V-C of refusing to meet their representatives on important issues, there seem to be some signs of a thaw in the equation with the current V-C.

For the first time since taking charge, V-C Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit met with a JNUTA delegation on May 31 during which important issues were discussed, including CAS (Career Advancement Scheme) promotions, the JNU academic calendar, JNU creche and JNUTA membership.

“JNUTA welcomes the restoration of communication between the V-C and the TA (teachers’ association), which is essential and was disrupted by the previous administration. It hopes that the agreements reached in this meeting will be acted upon soon and that JNUTA’s dialogue with the current JNU administration will continue, so that all outstanding issues can be resolved through negotiation and discussion,” the JNUTA said in a statement.

“We made a presentation on the abysmal situation on CAS promotions in JNU, which Prof Pandit found to be alarming in nature. She then assured us that the issue of CAS promotions is going to be taken up in right earnest and resolved at the earliest without prejudice,” it said.

On the issue of the academic calendar, the JNUTA said Pandit “assured” them that “beginning with the usual December winter vacation this year, we would gradually revert to our normal academic calendar”.

“The JNUTA also raised the issue of crediting extra Els (earned leaves) in lieu of the vacations foregone as a result of the pandemic-induced intense teaching schedule but unfortunately there was no clear commitment given on that,” they said.

“On the issue of the JNU crèche, the V-C endorsed JNUTA’s emphasis on the legal necessity of this unit and assured us that different avenues would be explored to make it financially viable again. The JNUTA, in turn, assured the V-C of all support in this regard,” they said.

The JNUTA said the meeting “ended on a positive note” with Pandit suggesting that such discussions should be held “at regular intervals to help resolve issues in a timely manner and improve the functioning of the university”.