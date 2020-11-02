Signboard of India Islamic Cultural Centre defaced, police register FIR

The signboard of the India Islamic Cultural Centre near Lodhi Gardens was defaced on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter@imMAK02)

The signboard of the India Islamic Cultural Centre near Lodhi Gardens was defaced on Sunday, allegedly by members of a fringe group. DCP (New Delhi) and Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said an FIR has been filed under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. However, it does not name anyone at the moment.

The Hindu Sena, meanwhile, took responsibility for the posters, which read ‘Jihadi Terrorist Islamic Centre’.

A senior police officer said, “We are yet to identify the accused so the FIR does not name anyone.”

A representative of the India Islamic Cultural Centre said the poster was put up at 9.15 am, and was taken down after they reported the matter to the police.

