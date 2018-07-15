Signature Bridge to be completed by Oct 31, PWD tells High Court

The bridge has missed several deadlines. The bridge has missed several deadlines.

The long-delayed Signature Bridge will be completed by October 31, the Public Works Department (PWD) told the Delhi High Court Friday. The court was informed that the PWD and the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation have mutually agreed to a revised cost of Rs 1,518.37 crore for completion of the bridge.

“A sum of Rs 1,380.10 crore, of the said amount of Rs 1,518.37 crore, has been released. The balance of Rs 1,38.27 crore to be paid after funds are released by the Delhi government,” said the PWD counsel.

Conceptualised in 2004, the project — India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge — was approved by the Delhi Cabinet in 2007. Constant delays, however, escalated the cost. It was initially estimated to cost Rs 459 crore, which rose to Rs 1,131 crore in 2010.

However, the bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was dissatisfied by the authorities’ assurance and asked who will inaugurate the bridge. The PWD counsel said they would invite Justice Mittal for the same.

The bench was also informed that a trial run will be conducted on October 31. It fixed the matter for October 17 and asked authorities to file a status report.

The court was hearing a PIL by advocate Pratibha Chopra, who pointed to the inordinate delay in the project.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App