Signature Bridge becomes selfie central, police on their toes

The 3.5-km-long Signature Bridge, which was inaugurated amid much fanfare and political tussle on November 4, has become a cause of concern with many visitors taking “dangerous” selfies, and causing traffic snarls by parking in the middle of the bridge. In the last two days, the Delhi traffic police has prosecuted “53 people for improper parking, 24 for one-way violations, and towed away 27 vehicles”.

Alok Kumar, Jt CP (traffic), said, “Sensing the problem, the area traffic police and the Civil Lines circle has started taking action against the violators. Apart from this, two cranes, two patrolling motorcycles and six traffic police personnel have been deployed in the area.”

The craze around the newly opened structure has resulted in several people stopping by at the Signature Bridge to take photographs near the entry and exit points, after parking their vehicles in the middle of the bridge.

Shurbir Singh, managing director of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), said, “We did not expect that there would be such a craze around this bridge. There is some work still pending on the viewing gallery, which will begin soon from 11 pm-5 am daily… then we will deploy some men to ‘guide’ and ‘counsel’ visitors. If the situation requires, we will explore the idea of putting up signages.”

In the last eight days, hawkers have set up shop and garbage has been piling up on the bridge. While Singh said, “sanitation comes under the municipal corporation,” a senior North MCD official said: “We have no role to play in this project as we have not received any official communication from the Delhi government. Services have not been handed over to us yet. Once that is done, we will send mechanical sweepers to clean the bridge.”

A Public Works Department (PWD) official stated that “the project is with DTTDC, and has not been handed over to us”.