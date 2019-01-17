Signature Bridge scuffle: Police question Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

A team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch met BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari Wednesday to record his statement in connection with the scuffle that broke out during the Signature Bridge inauguration last year.

Three separate FIRs have been registered against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Tiwari. All three cases and other complaints were transferred to the Crime Branch.

“A team headed by Dr G Ram Gopal Naik, DCP (Crime), along with an ACP and an inspector, recorded Tiwari’s statement to ascertain the sequence of events,” a police officer said.