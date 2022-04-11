Signature Bridge ‘bird’s eye’ project runs into hurdles

A view of the city from atop the Signature Bridge will have to wait longer owing to safety concerns. According to sources, the Delhi labour department has denied permission to the tourism department to operate the inclined elevator/lifts installed to take the tourists to the viewing gallery set up atop the pylon of the bridge.

“The tourism department placed several merits of the project, on how we can improve it and operate the lifts for the public, before the labour department several times but permission has been denied citing public safety,” said a source.

As per officials associated with the project, four lifts have been installed at the foot of the bow-shaped pylon of the bridge. These four lifts are inclined — two of them are slanted at an angle of 60 degrees and two at 80 degrees. “The project is delayed from the government’s end because of these concerns. The government may have to do away with this project altogether,” said a source from Delhi Tourism department.

The Signature Bridge is the country’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge. It was opened to public in 2018 and the AAP government targeted to complete the bird’s eye view project by January 31, 2019. The bridge was delayed for several years and finally constructed at a cost of Rs 1,518.37 crore.

A source in the Delhi government said, “The problem in these inclined lifts is that they are very narrow and the lift car cabin is very small. There is no proper landing… these are inclined lifts constructed for repairing and maintenance purposes and not for tourism.”

“The structure is not small, it is 153-metres high which is twice the size of Qutub Minar. Taking people to the glass facade in these inclined lifts at such a height will be risky,” said an official.

The bird’s eye view of the Yamuna and Delhi through an all-glass viewing gallery accommodating 50 people is ready, said officials.