Signalled to stop for seat beat violation, car runs over home guard in Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road

A 30-year-old home guard official deputed on traffic police duty suffered injuries after a car, which he flagged to stop, ran him over on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon, said the police Monday. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday around 4.25 pm when a four-member police team was stationed at AIT Chowk on Golf Course Road for routine checking.

In the police complaint, home guard Dinesh Kumar said a white car coming from Sector 54 towards AIT chowk was signalled to stop as the person sitting next to the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

“An assistant sub-inspector flagged the car to stop for checking as the car occupant was not wearing a seat belt, while a home guard and I signalled the car driver to park on the side of the road. The car driver slowed down but as a police officer approached the car, the car driver accelerated in a bid to escape,” Kumar said in the FIR.

He added, “The car then hit me and I fell. The car sped away and drove rashly and my leg was crushed underneath one of its front tyres.”

The police said the home guard official suffered a fracture in his right leg. A police officer, said, “The home guard was rushed to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. We have retrieved the registration number of the car. We will write to regional transport authority officials to trace the accused. No arrests have been made so far.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 56 police station, said the police.