scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Moosewala murder probe reveals how Bishnoi gang network extends all the way to Pakistan

Investigators say absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda, learnt to be based across the border, hired Lawrence Bishnoi’s men to carry out crimes across India

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 2:18:34 pm
Late singer Sidhu Moosewala and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (R). (File)

Investigation into the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has shed light on the extensive crime network of the prime accused, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, that extends all the way to Pakistan, police have said.

Those involved in the probe say that the absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda, learnt to be based across the border, had earlier hired Bishnoi’s men to eliminate a senior leader of Shiv Sena, a plan that was shelved due to heavy security. Bishnoi and Rinda had met while they were housed together in a Punjab jail.

The joint probe involving police in Maharashtra, Mohali and Delhi also points to the involvement of Bishoi’s men in the murder of builder Sanjay Biyani in Nanded on April 5 this year, an RPG attack on the state police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 10, and the murder of gangster Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar on August 3 last year.

Explained |Explained: Who was Sidhu Moosewala?

On May 13, Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra said the RPG attack on the intelligence wing headquarters was jointly carried out by an “axis of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and gangsters with the backing of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)”. Bhawra said this while announcing the arrest of six persons in connection with the case. He identified the key conspirator as Lakhbir Singh Landa, who hails from Tarn Taran district and has been in Canada since 2017. He said Landa was an associate of Rinda, who was close to BKI chief Wadhawa Singh and the ISI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Sources told The Indian Express that Rinda, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, was lodged in a jail in Punjab in 2016-17, where he met Bishnoi and the two became close friends. “After coming out of jail, he evaded arrest and reached Pakistan, from where he started operating his gang in Punjab after taking help from local criminals. Two men, one from Jhajjar in Haryana and another from Faizabad in UP, are members of Bishnoi’s gang and they were hired by Rinda for committing two crimes back to back,” police sources said.

Investigation has so far revealed that they were asked by Rinda to demand extortion money from a one prominent builder, Sanjay Biyani, but he refused and they decided to eliminate him. Biyani, 53, was shot multiple times outside his Nanded bungalow on April 5 by two bike-borne assailants using two firearms from point blank range.

Also Read |Moosewala killer bought fake Punjab Police uniforms, used two guns to shoot him: Delhi Police

When contacted, Superintendent of Police (Nanded) Pramod Kumar Shewale told The Indian Express that they received similar inputs regarding two attackers. “We have sent our team to Punjab to get more details about them,” he said.

“After killing Biyani, both the attackers were asked by Rinda to eliminate a senior party leader of Shiv Sena, but despite conducting a recce, they failed to execute the plan. They were then asked by him to carry out a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the state police intelligence headquarters in Mohali,” police sources said.

More from Delhi

In connection with RPG attack, police have already arrested Jagdeep Kang, who the DGP said was the “local contact” of the module and had accompanied Charat during the recce. The others arrested are Kanwar Bath, Baljit Kaur, Anantdeep Singh Sonu, Baljinder Singh Rambo and Nishan Singh.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

DGCA: Rise in technical snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for 'unruly behaviour'

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for 'unruly behaviour'

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained

How do we know when a recession has begun?

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement