Sidhu Moosewala murder: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fears encounter, moves Delhi court

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose role is being investigated by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, approached a Delhi court, seeking directions to the jail authorities against giving his custody to the Punjab Police as he had an apprehension of a fake encounter.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh has, however, not passed an order in this case since no production warrant was issued by the Punjab Police, his lawyers claimed.

Advocate Vishal Chopra, who moved the application on behalf of Bishnoi, told The Indian Express: “The judge did not pass an order since there was no production warrant from the Punjab Police yet. I am going to move the Delhi High Court since there is a threat to Bishnoi’s life.”

In fact, on November 30, 2011, the Additional Sessions Judge had dismissed a production warrant moved by the Punjab Police seeking his custody to produce him before an Additional District Judge in connection with a murder case.

The court had noted that since he was “facing trial in the present case for offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA)… he cannot be permitted to be produced before a court outside Delhi”. Bishnoi was produced before the Judge in Chandigarh through video conferencing.

Bishnoi has been in judicial custody for the past one year in connection with a MCOCA case registered against him by the special cell.

Bishnoi is also facing multiple criminal cases in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. His lawyers had told the court that multiple state police authorities approach the Tihar Jail authorities to seek his production in other cases, which compromises the trial in Delhi.

Bishnoi’s lawyers have prayed that till the trial is complete against Bishnoi, other state police authorities should approach the Delhi court first and also intimate his lawyers if they wish to seek his production.

His plea stated that in case his production warrant was allowed, the custody be given with a condition of proper security arrangement. “The accused shall be handcuffed and shackled and all necessary safeguards should be ensured during transit and on production warrant. Also, adequate arrangements should be made while producing the applicant in any other court outside Delhi,” his plea stated.

Special Cell team questions Bishnoi in Tihar

New Delhi: A day after Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, stating that he had planned it with the Lawrence Bishnoi group, a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell went to Tihar Jail on Monday and questioned Bishnoi and his associate Shahrukh (28) about the murder.

The Special Cell will also question other gangsters lodged in Tihar for allegedly plotting murder from inside jail, it is learnt.

Senior officers at the Cell told The Indian Express that Bishnoi, who has allegedly been running an extortion racket for years from jail, is currently lodged in Tihar jail no. 8 and has been “actively” in touch with his associates. “During initial questioning, we found Shahrukh was tasked with killing Moosewala but the plan didn’t work out. Special Cell arrested Shahrukh in April,” an officer said. Bishnoi was at a Rajasthan jail and was recently shifted to Delhi in connection with an MCOCA case. His associates, Kala Rana and Kala Jathedi, are in police custody. —ENS