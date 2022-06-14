Sidhu Moosewala murder: Delhi court allows Punjab Police to take Lawrence Bishnoi into custody

A Delhi court Tuesday allowed the Punjab Police to take into its custody gangster Lawrence Bishnoi so they can question him in the case registered to probe the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Describing Bishnoi as a key conspirator, the police said that his custodial interrogation is necessary.

Bishnoi’s counsel had opposed the Punjab Police custody, saying that there is an apprehension that he may be killed in a fake encounter. While the court has allowed Punjab Police to take Bishnoi into custody, the decision on its application for transit remand is currently pending.

Punjab Police had Monday formally nominated Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar and others as accused in the case registered at City 1 Mansa police station. A total 20 persons have been nominated as accused in the case — nine are in custody and custody of eleven is pending. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mansa on Monday issued a warrant for arrest of Bishnoi and asked Punjab Police to produce him before it on June 16.

Following the issuance of arrest warrant, the SIT of Punjab Police Tuesday moved two applications before Patiala House Court seeking custody of Bishnoi and transit remand for producing him before the Mansa CJM.

The police in the application before the Patiala House Court said that arrested persons in the case have revealed Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked them to carry out the killing of Moosewala. “The same has been corroborated by the upload on social media wherein Lawrence Bishnoi has taken the responsibility for carrying out the planned murder of Sidhu Moosewala,” said SP Mansa Dharamveer Singh, who is a member of the SIT probing the case, in the application seeking custody of Bishnoi.

Singh also said that Delhi Police also questioned Bishnoi and in a press conferences described him as a key conspirator in the case. The arrested accused have revealed that they were in direct touch with Goldy Brar, who is close associate of Bishnoi, said the police.

The Punjab Police also said that all the arrested accused are closely associated with the Bishnoi and his associates and that they have been involved in multiple FIRs. “The motive for the above said crime was found to be to avenge the killing of Vikramjeet Singh @ Vikcy Middukhera, in which there was alleged involvement of Shagundeep Singh, manager of Shubhdeep Singh,” said the police.