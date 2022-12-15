scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala case: Punjab, NIA officers consult FBI on Goldy extradition

The meeting took place days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed on December 2 that Goldy had been detained in the US and would be “in the custody of Punjab Police soon”. The alleged gangster, in an interview, had also declared he would “never be caught alive”.

Multiple cases against Goldy in Punjab

Moving to prepare the grounds for the extradition of Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, officers of the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), intelligence agencies and the NIA have consulted a US FBI team in New Delhi.

Sources told The Indian Express that the agenda of the meeting was on the process of extraditing  Goldy whose real name is Satinderjit Singh.

“In the meeting, officers of the AGTF said they have multiple cases against Goldy and one of their teams was in the US recently. They were told by FBI officers to prepare at least two-three case files with strong evidence,” sources said.

Goldy had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. A close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy had claimed responsibility for the killing of Moosewala who was gunned down in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 this year.

Chief Minister Mann had said Goldy used to get his work done through Pakistan, using a gang. “We are discussing the issue at the international level so that others are brought here. They will be interrogated and there may be more revelations,” he had said, adding that Punjab Police had got a red corner notice issued against Goldy after taking up the matter with the Union Home Ministry.

But days later, Goldy, in an audio interview on a YouTube channel, said he had long left Canada and the US and was “currently in Europe”.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 04:17:09 am
