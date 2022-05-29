Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gang claiming responsibility led by Lawrence Bishnoi, infamous for high-profile hits

With Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claiming responsibility for the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, sources in Delhi Police Special Cell say they will look into the role of those associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang Brar is a part of. Many such associates, police said, are already behind bars in and around Delhi.

Senior officers also said they had been investigating for Brar for allegedly planning several murders and attempted murders from Canada. They also said that Bishnoi and his gang have criminal records in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, with Bishnoi, who is in a Rajasthan jail, still managing to run his gang from the inside.

“Bishnoi was a student leader while in college in Chandigarh. His father was in the Punjab Police. He is involved in multiple murder cases in Rajasthan and Punjab, and was arrested in 2015-16,” said an officer.

In February last year, Brar, Bishnoi’s help, allegedly planned the murder of Youth Congress Leader Gurlal Singh Balwan in Punjab.

Manishi Chandra, DCP (Special Cell), had at the time told the media that his team arrested three men who fired more than 10-12 bullets at Balwan and killed him. “The accused had confessed to their crime and said they had been following Balwan during the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border and even during the Jantar Mantar violence on January 26 last year, but couldn’t execute their plan because of the crowd. In February, they killed him on the instructions of Brar,” he had said.

The Bishnoi gang

Bishnoi’s associates are as infamous as the gangster himself. His associate and friend Sampat Nehra had allegedly planned to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and was arrested by the Haryana Special Task Force in Bangalore in 2018.

During questioning, Nehra had said he had gone to Mumbai as part of the plot. Police said he stayed there for two days, went outside the actor’s house to take photographs and followed his movements. Nehra is the son of a retired Chandigarh police officer.

Other key associates of the gang are Kala Jathedi, Monty and Kala Rana. Sources said Monty and Rana operate the gang from the UK and Thailand respectively. Rana was extradited to India and arrested by DCP Chandra’s team at Delhi’s IGI Airport in March. He is involved in over 30 murder cases.

Jathedi, who is allegedly involved in 40 murders, was arrested with his girlfriend Anuradha Chaudhari, referred to as “lady don” in Rajasthan, by the Delhi Police Special Cell in July last year.

He is allegedly involved in the GTB hospital shootout incident last year in March to free his associate Kuldeep Fajja from police custody. Fajja was being taken to the hospital by policemen when his gang members threw red chilli powder and fired at the police. They managed to flee with Fajja, who was later killed in a police encounter in Outer Delhi.

Sources said Jathedi and Bishnoi are also involved in the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar, who was allegedly assaulted and killed by two-time Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associates at Chattarsal stadium.

The gang has also been involved in murder and extortion cases in Gurgaon and other parts of Haryana to “expand” their reach.

On February 25 this year, two brothers – Surjit Thakran and Paramjit Thakran – were shot dead by at least 11 assailants in Khor, Pataudi. The brothers owned several liquor stores and were believed to be close to gangster Kaushal.

After the murder, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murders on social media. Two of the accused were arrested by Delhi Police.

A police officer had said, “The accused received logistics, weapons and manpower support from the Bishnoi-Jathedi gang, who have been trying to establish supremacy in the liquor business in Gurgaon, which was earlier dominated by henchmen of the rival Kaushal gang. Bishnoi’s gang is attempting to expand from its traditional sphere of influence in Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi and is engaged in a turf war for the spoils of cash-rich liquor business in Gurgaon.”