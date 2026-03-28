Sidewalks, cycle tracks, green corridors, public plazas: Five key stretches in Delhi set for revamp

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Five key stretches and junctions in Delhi, which witness heavy traffic, including Minto Road–ITO–Karkardooma, Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhash Marg–ITO and Najafgarh Road, are set to to undergo a major redesign aimed at easing traffic congestion and creating pedestrian-friendly, green urban spaces.
The plan includes segregated pedestrian sidewalks, dedicated cycle tracks, green corridors, transit stops, public plazas, bus stops and open urban spaces, officials said.
A proposal in this regard was recently reviewed by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, based on a comprehensive redevelopment plan prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi, they added.
According to the officials, SPA has identified five high-traffic corridors that routinely face congestion, especially during peak hours. They are Minto Road–ITO–Karkardooma; Minto Road–Aruna Asaf Ali Marg–Jawaharlal Nehru Marg–Delhi Gate; Netaji Subhash Marg–Shanti Van–Mahatma Gandhi Marg (along the Yamuna)–ITO–IT Estate Metro Station; Dhaula Kuan–Jail Road/Cariappa Marg–Tilak Nagar Crossing; and Uttam Nagar–Tilak Nagar–Rajouri Garden on Najafgarh Road. These stretchers are located in Central, West and East Delhi, connecting prominent areas such as Connaught Place, Delhi Cantonment, Raj Ghat and ITO, which houses several government offices including the Delhi Secretariat, among others. “The LG reviewed the SPA presentation on transforming transit corridors into green and pedestrian-friendly spaces,” said an official from LG office.
Officials said the plan also includes upgrading stormwater drainage to prevent flooding and reduce silt-related dust pollution, along with building scientifically-designed green central verges. Integrated pedestrian pathways with cycle tracks, public utilities and resting shelters have also been proposed, they added.
To boost night-time economy in these areas, the plan envisions movable vending zones and informal craft bazaars. Additional features include improved street lighting, short-duration parking and enhanced surveillance to improve safety, particularly for women and children.
An official from SPA said, “If we plan a complete street design, integrating multiple transport modes and developing these corridors with a focus on improving mobility and infrastructure while promoting beautification and night economy, not only will traffic jams be reduced but this will also create vibrant urban corridors accessible for everyone.” Under this plan, a multimodal approach would go on to integrate walking and cycling, as well as various modes of transport like buses, light rail and private vehicles.
Officials said the LG has assured full support in assessing the project’s feasibility and coordinating between agencies such as the PWD, MCD and DDA for its implementation. He also suggested that Kingsway Camp–Mall Road stretch should be considered for development on the same lines, they added.
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