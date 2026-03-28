Sidewalks, cycle tracks, green corridors, public plazas: Five key stretches in Delhi set for revamp

Five key stretches and junctions in Delhi, which witness heavy traffic, including Minto Road–ITO–Karkardooma, Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhash Marg–ITO and Najafgarh Road, are set to to undergo a major redesign aimed at easing traffic congestion and creating pedestrian-friendly, green urban spaces.

The plan includes segregated pedestrian sidewalks, dedicated cycle tracks, green corridors, transit stops, public plazas, bus stops and open urban spaces, officials said.

A proposal in this regard was recently reviewed by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, based on a comprehensive redevelopment plan prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi, they added.

According to the officials, SPA has identified five high-traffic corridors that routinely face congestion, especially during peak hours. They are Minto Road–ITO–Karkardooma; Minto Road–Aruna Asaf Ali Marg–Jawaharlal Nehru Marg–Delhi Gate; Netaji Subhash Marg–Shanti Van–Mahatma Gandhi Marg (along the Yamuna)–ITO–IT Estate Metro Station; Dhaula Kuan–Jail Road/Cariappa Marg–Tilak Nagar Crossing; and Uttam Nagar–Tilak Nagar–Rajouri Garden on Najafgarh Road. These stretchers are located in Central, West and East Delhi, connecting prominent areas such as Connaught Place, Delhi Cantonment, Raj Ghat and ITO, which houses several government offices including the Delhi Secretariat, among others. “The LG reviewed the SPA presentation on transforming transit corridors into green and pedestrian-friendly spaces,” said an official from LG office.