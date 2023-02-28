Side effect of Sisodia arrest: Ashram opening delayed

The much-awaited inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has now been postponed following the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Department (PWD) minister Manish Sisodia.

According to officials, the flyover was supposed to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

“We had received approval from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in writing for the inauguration; it was supposed to open to the public tomorrow. But now as the PWD minister has been arrested, it is delayed. Now, we do not have any new dates. Till then, we will add final touches and wrap up the remaining work,” said senior PWD officials.

Work on extending the flyover to the DND flyway has been going for the last one year. The PWD had closed the high-traffic volume flyover, which sees around 3 lakh vehicles pass through it per day, for about 45 days on January 2. Officials had said work was delayed due to rain among other things.

Earlier this month, Sisodia, during an on-site inspection of the stretch, had said the flyover will be ready by February end.

The Ashram flyover is one of the busiest sections in the city as the Mathura Road and DND flyway connect to it. The junction has been at different stages of construction for several years now, with the Delhi Metro, an underpass, and now the flyover construction underway over the years.

Due to the corridor improvement plan, the Ashram Chowk sees heavy traffic even during non-peak hours. This spills over onto the Outer Ring Road from Kalindi Kunj to IIT flyover side, Barapullah flyover, Sarai Kale Khan.

According to officials, “Once completed, commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida will save 25 minutes daily.