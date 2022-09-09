Siddique Kappan’s wife speaks: ‘Had truth on my side… he struggled a lot’

Hours after her husband, journalist Siddique Kappan, was granted bail by the Supreme Court, Raihana Siddique told The Indian Express: “Despite the struggles, I was able to run behind this, and I was able to do it because I had the truth on my side. I know Kappan is innocent.”

“I am happy that he has got bail. We have been running behind this for two years. It is not a small matter that the government and the Uttar Pradesh police kept him behind bars for two years. It’s a big deal. Our life, Kappan’s difficulties… this not something that we can forget quickly. Even then, I am happy that the Supreme Court has granted bail in the UAPA case,” she said. “We have not got an order so far; we are waiting for one. In the ED (Enforcement Directorate) money laundering case, we have applied for bail. That’s in the Lucknow court. We are hoping that he will be free of this soon.”

“Kappan has struggled a lot, something that we cannot understand from the outside. Like Kappan, there are many other innocent people in jail. Only talking about my struggle will be selfish,” she said.

Expressing her happiness over the verdict, Raihana the the top court has realised the hollowness of the case against him (Kappan). “I express my gratitude towards the Supreme Court. He is innocent and had been lodged in jail for the last two years. Now the Supreme Court has realised the hollowness of the case against him.”

Kappan and others were arrested on October 5, 2020 from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on their way to Hathras, where a Dalit girl had been raped and murdered. Her body was hurriedly cremated under police watch, leading to widespread outrage.

While Kappan said he was going to report on the incident, police contended that the journalist’s trip was financed by a terrorist group planning to spread disharmony in society. The Uttar Pradesh police had alleged he had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and had charged him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit directed that Kappan be produced within three days before the trial court, which will release him on bail on conditions it deems fit. The bench said it was granting him bail “considering the length of custody undergone by the appellant and the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case”.

– With ENS inputs