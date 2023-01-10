‘Attacked’ by in-laws, siblings run over guard as they flee in car; members of two Ghaziabad families booked

The police in Ghaziabad have booked the members of two families in separate FIRs after a dispute between them allegedly caused one party to be beaten up and as they tried to flee in a car, they ran over and injured a guard.

The incident happened on Sunday evening around 5 pm in Sector 10 of Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara under the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram police station.

Two videos, purportedly of the incident, soon began circulating on social media. One clip, which appears to have been recorded from the inside of an Audi vehicle, shows several people near the car, some of whom appear to be striking at its windows and windshield, leading to cracks. The second video shows the vehicle driving away, running over a guard and knocking down a two-wheeler and its rider as it left.

According to Swatantra Singh, ACP (Indirapuram), “A man named Kushagr Sagar was taking his sister Indu Sagar to drop her off at her in-laws’ house, where both of them were allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws. An FIR has been filed by Indu Sagar’s side. Regarding the second video in which it is seen that they ran over a guard while leaving quickly in the car, another FIR has been registered on the guard’s complaint. ”

“From our investigation so far, it seems that the dispute between them was on account of dowry,” he added.