Delhi: Siblings duped by men who promised IIT jobs for Rs 11 lakh

A 26-year-old man and his sister were duped of Rs 11 lakh by two men who promised them jobs in the Indian Institute of Technology. The man, who graduated from Delhi University, spent a year filling up forms on forged IIT letterheads, taking fake exams and writing letters as a part of a so-called induction exercise, police said.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 420, 468, 471 and 34 at Vasant Kunj (South) police station against two accused, Raghuveer and Parvesh, who are yet to be arrested. “The case was registered around two weeks ago but we have not been able to arrest the accused as we are yet to ascertain if the documents were forged,” said a police officer.

The complainant, Ravi Sehrawat, and his sister had been introduced to the accused by a woman in their neighbourhood. The woman had claimed she paid Rs 5 lakh for a job in IIT. “The woman had paid money and was taken to a vacant room inside IIT and asked to write letters. She was given around Rs 18,000 every few months and thought she was placed in IIT,” the officer said.

When Ravi met the accused, they promised to provide him a job as a lower divisional clerk if he paid Rs 5 lakh, while his sister would be made a junior assistant for Rs 6 lakh. “Raghuveer took us to IIT campus lawns and made us fill forms with the IIT letterhead,” Ravi said. When the complainant demanded a job offer letter, the accused told him he had to pass an entrance exam by securing 70 marks. “He made me take an exam, which he said I had failed. Then he took Rs 30,000 more for another exam,” Ravi said. As almost a year had passed, Ravi demanded a job offer, but he was taken to the lawns again. He was told he would be given 12-day induction training. “I was made to write letters and learn two-three formats,” the complainant said.

The fake training sessions were allegedly given by Parvesh, who made Ravi write 13 letters addressed to several departments in IIT. “Parvesh kept telling me I was inept. He corrected my spellings and grammar, scolding me all the time,” Ravi said.

Having paid Rs 11 lakh and still without an offer letter, Ravi walked into the IIT office and enquired about the status of his job application. It was only then that he understood he had been duped, police said.

