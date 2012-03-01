Months after letterheads of the Minister of State for Human Resources Development D Purandeswari were allegedly misused for release of grants,the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was once again approached by the Joint Secretary (JS) at the Ministry,this time with a complaint that the signatures of Kapil Sibals Personal Secretary Uma Shankar had been forged to expedite grants for a school in Uttar Pradesh.

Police began investigations into the matter after the JS and Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Amit Khare approached the EOW stating that the Ministry has come across two letters purportedly signed by the undersigned (Uma Shankar) and bearing the heading of the Ministry of HRD. The signatures of the letter are forged.

Speaking to Newsline,Amit Khare said,We realised the signatures were forged,since no letter of this sort had been issued by the Ministry. Moreover,the letterhead,too,is not that of the Ministry,which is why it raised our suspicions.

The complaint registered on Wednesday reads: The letter reached the Ministry on January 18 stating,Budget of Nav Jagran Junior High School,Pipar Kunli,Manjhanpur,Kaushambi,UP. I am in receipt of the request of school mentioned above where they have applied for respective grants/ budgets under your office and it is also meant that required verification process has been completed by the DM Kaushambi and forwarded to your office. Please look into the matter and expedite this at the earliest. Yours sincerely,Uma Shankar.

Police said a probe is on to find out if the signatures were forged. Khare further said in his complaint,Similar complaints were earlier received from the office of the Minister of State for HRD…based on which a case has been registered with the Crime Branch and the matter is currently being probed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economics Offences Wing) KK Vyas said,A case under Section 468/471 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the IPC has been registered. Further investigations are underway.

