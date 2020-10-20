Delhi: SI suspended for ‘beating’ beggar in Ashok Vihar

In the video, the person, who filmed it, can be seen confronting Singh and alleging that he had assaulted a poor man who asked the officer for money to buy food.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been suspended for allegedly thrashing a beggar in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area. According to police, the incident took place last Thursday near Deep Market in Ashok Vihar.

An official said that a video of the misconduct by SI Jitender Singh, who is posted in district lines in northwest Delhi, has been found circulating on social media.

In the video, the person, who filmed it, can be seen confronting Singh and alleging that he had assaulted a poor man who asked the officer for money to buy food.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya announced on Twitter that SI Jitender has been suspended. He will also be subjected to an enquiry, she said.

“A video of SI Jitender posted in District Line of Northwest District has been found circulating on social media. He has been placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against him,” said Arya.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.