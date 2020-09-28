Delhi: SI ‘shoots at’ friend, leaves her on road

Police sources said the SI allegedly shot his friend after she asked him to marry her. (Representational)

A 36-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly shot his friend inside his car in Outer Delhi’s Alipur on Sunday. Police said SI Sandeep Dahiya, posted at Lahori Gate police station, is absconding.

Police sources said the SI allegedly shot his friend after she asked him to marry her.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman who works in a private firm, sustained multiple bullet injuries.

According to police, the woman met Dahiya last year on social media and the two became friends.

On Sunday, she called him to meet her and the two went for a drive. A fight broke out between them which allegedly led to the firing.

SI Dahiya allegedly left the injured woman on the road and fled.

DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, “We received information about the firing from SI Jaiveer, who is posted at Shahbad Dairy police station. He said he was near Sai Mandir on GTK road when he spotted a woman lying on the road with bullet injuries. He rushed her to a hospital in his car. On the way, the woman told him about SI Dahiya and how he shot her.”

The woman’s condition is stable, said police. A case has been registered against SI Dahiya on a complaint by the woman and teams have been deployed to arrest him.

