SI commits suicide inside ambulance

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said police received the information about the incident around 3 pm.

A 39-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide inside a CATS ambulance near Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on Friday. The ambulance was on the way to IHBAS hospital when the incident took place, police said.

Police said SI Rajveer Singh, who was posted in the district lines at Southeast district, called a CATS ambulance from his home in Dwarka Friday.

A senior police officer said, “Singh was refused admission at three hospitals for various reasons. In the meantime, he got agitated… CATS workers tried to pacify him and take him to IBHAS hospital but Singh committed suicide.”

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said police received the information about the incident around 3 pm.

He said, “We found that he hanged himself using a piece of cloth in the CATS ambulance which was taking him to IHBAS hospital for admission. He was on leave for five days and was marked absent today morning in District Lines.”

“Further enquiry is being conducted by the police and doctors, and legal action will be taken as per the evidence,” said an officer.

A CATS official said, “We are not sure of the sequence of events. We have come to know that a man committed suicide inside the ambulance. There were 2-3 workers and we will coordinate with the police in their investigation. “

The sub-inspector is survived by his wife and a daughter. His parents live in Mahendragarh, Haryana.