SI arrested in Greater Noida for ‘taking Rs 4 lakh bribe’, dismissed from service

Gautam Buddha Nagar police Friday sacked a sub-inspector posted at Ecotech-1 police station for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakh earlier that day, officers said.

According to the police, the anti-corruption team from Meerut caught SI Gulab Singh Rajput while accepting a bribe in connection with a 2019 case. Singh was arrested and sent to jail. He was the investigating officer of a case registered under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

“An FIR has been registered against Gulab Singh at Surajpur police station. Further legal action is being taken,” said Greater Noida DCP Saad Miya Khan. Singh has been booked under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He was dismissed with immediate effect following a directive by the Police Commissioner.

“This matter is related to the theft in an under-construction mall. Police had earlier filed a final report two times, but the aggrieved party was not satisfied and they asked for re-investigation, which the court allowed,” said a police officer in the Greater Noida zone. The officer added that the re-investigation of the case started in September last year and was handed over to Gulab Singh.