SI, aides booked in Delhi for trying to extort lakhs from businessman in judicial custody

The Delhi Police’s vigilance department registered a case against a sub-inspector and his associates for allegedly running an extortion racket. The matter came to light when a Delhi-based businessman, who is in judicial custody, wrote to the Delhi Police commissioner saying he was receiving threats calls from the sub-inspector and his officers demanding Rs 15 lakh.

An FIR was registered against the sub-inspector last month under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In his letter to the commissioner, the businessman said he had been facing harassment in jail because of the sub-inspector and his two aides (also policemen).

“The above-mentioned ASI (now SI) presently posted at North Rohini… had been harassing me (complainant) and demanding illegal gratification/bribe from me and threatening me to falsely implicate me in false criminal cases, if his illegal demands are not met… I had specifically mentioned in my earlier complaints that ASI (name) and ASI (name) have been constantly calling me, demanding illegal gratification and threatening me that they will link me with criminals and falsely implicate me… I have also recorded their calls wherein they have demanded illegal gratification/bribe of Rs 15,00,000 from me on 16.02.2021 and I had filed complaints against them before the senior officials of Delhi Police and CBI on 17.02.2021” reads the FIR in the case.

The complainant alleged that the accused police officers were falsely implicating him in a case using his old disclosure statement recording and later even asked for Rs 50 lakh. “It is a matter of investigation that an organised crime syndicate of extortion is being run by serving officials of Delhi Police… who are the kingpins of the syndicate. It is my humble request to you to kindly register my case against (the police officials) for running an organised crime syndicate of extortion by falsely implicating me and many others in false criminal cases,” reads the FIR.

After the letter was received by the commissioner, an inquiry was initiated by the vigilance department in March this year. The police said they analysed the complaint and voice recordings submitted by the complainant, the CCTV footage available and other evidence. An ACP-level officer is conducting the inquiry, the police said.