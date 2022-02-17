Shut for two years, Delhi University welcomes students back to campus

After two years of empty streets and classes, Delhi University (DU) Thursday came alive, as hundreds of excited, chattering students made their way to their colleges on the first day of reopening since the onset of the pandemic.

While DU has opened libraries and other facilities partially at various stages, the campus has never fully reopened since 2020. Classes and exams have both been held completely online. This changed on Thursday, as several students could be seen in classrooms, catching up with their peers and teachers for the first time.

Several colleges had made elaborate arrangements to welcome back students. At Miranda House and Shri Ram College of Commerce huge hoardings were put up on Covid protocols to make students aware. SRCC had also decked up its campus in red and white balloons to welcome students.

At several colleges, there was thermal screening at gates and hand sanitiser was being sprayed. At Gargi College, both I Cards and Vaccination Certificates were being checked at the gate.

Both North and South campuses were teeming with first-year students, who were excited yet anxious to step into their colleges for the first time.

Poornima Sen, a first-year Hindi student of Gargi College, said, “It’s exciting to be in the college for the first time. I’m not sure what to expect. We couldn’t find accommodation nearby, so I’ll have to commute from Faridabad every day.”

Simran Sharma, a first-year BSc Programme student from Jammu at St Stephen’s College, said she was excited to be back to college but would have preferred if the campus had reopened for them in the second semester.

“I would have preferred if online classes started in the second semester. Our exams are due to start in March and there’s a short time left. I’m yet to even find accommodation,” said Sharma, who was accompanied by her parents.

Several second-year students had also come to the college for the first time.

Geeta, a Hindi student from Miranda House, said she was excited to meet her classmates but had certain reservations. “This is the first time I’ve stepped into the college. It feels surreal. I’m just worried that our exams will be held offline in May even though we’ve already had many classes for this semester in the online mode. I wish that can be changed,” she said.

Avinash Bansal and Nitish Sharma, second-year Bcom students at Aryabhatta College, travelled from Meerut to Delhi Thursday morning to attend classes. “We’ve been trying to find accommodation here, but they are all beyond our budget, and it has been difficult to shift suddenly. Till we find a place to stay, we’ll have to commute,” Bansal said.

Small groups of students could be seen huddled together engrossed in intense conversations all over the campus Thursday. College lawns especially were pulsating with life, with several students taking selfies to mark the first day of socialising with their friends and classmates.

The crowds were such that around 3 pm, long queues had formed outside the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station, with several commuters having to take rickshaws and autos to other nearby Metro stations.