Shut for a year, Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 reopens March 28

Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to reopen on March 28, with officials making efforts to ensure social distancing once it welcomes passengers.

The terminal was shut on March 25 last year to carry out expansion work inside. Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force, which guards the airport, said they will deploy additional forces four days prior to the reopening.

Deputy Inspector General, CISF, Sachin Badshah said, “We have received intimation that the terminal will open on March 28. Our security forces are already posted at Terminal 1 since renovation and expansion is going on. The gate has been open for the last nine-ten months as workers have still been going in and out. Now that the decision has been taken, we will put additional forces. Manpower allocation will be done first. Four days before it is going to open, we will deploy manpower at the terminal, following government orders.”

Since some expansion work is still going on, parts of the terminal where renovation and construction is taking place will remain cut off from passengers while remaining areas will be functional. The expansion work includes construction of a new T1 apron, a fourth runway, and new dual elevated eastern cross taxiways, officials said. The works are aimed at improving circulation and connectivity.

Said an airport official, “Similar to the preparations that were made prior to the opening of Terminal 3 and Terminal 2, we have made efforts to maintain social distancing and ensure round the clock sanitisation.”

Terminal 3 has been functional since May 25 last year. Terminal 2 opened on October 1, as the number of flights had started going up. The number of flights have gone up further in the last few months.