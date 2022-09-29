Shrikanth Tyagi row: After ultimatum, protesters disperse from Noida society

The Tyagi community protest outside Noida’s Grand Omaxe society — which had entered its second day as protesters said they will stay put until “all encroachments” in the society are removed — was eventually dispersed in the evening as authorities issued stern orders.

In August this year, Shrikant Tyagi, a resident, had hurled abuses at a woman during an argument about planting palm trees in the open area outside his ground floor house. Tyagi was later arrested and has been in jail since. The trees were removed and bulldozers also pulled down an extension Tyagi had made to his house.

On Tuesday, the trees were back, allegedly put up by his family. The Noida Authority then issued a 48-hour ultimatum saying all encroachments across the society had to be removed.

Members of the Tyagi community had started gathering outside the society on Tuesday evening, after reports that the new trees would be removed.

On Wednesday, the protesters said they would stay put till the encroachments are removed from all houses, not just Tyagi’s.

In the evening, however, DCP Central Noida R B Singh said in a statement: “The protesters dispersed at 5 pm after the Noida authority began surveying Grand Omaxe for any possible encroachments, as per the earlier announcement.”

Anu Tyagi, Shrikant’s wife, meanwhile, said her family was being targeted. “Some people had targeted my family, destroyed our plants and demolished a part of our house… Now they are getting the results of their own actions.”

The palm trees outside the house had not been removed on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, protesters had put up a shamiana over mats they spread on the road near the main gate, while a stove and small water tank were also set up.

Those gathered raised slogans such as ‘Tyagi Ekta Zindabad’ and ‘Jai Tyagi Samaj’. Addressing the protesters, Mange Ram Tyagi, who is leading the protests, said, “We are here to support not only Anu and her family, but to stand up for all women and children of our community… When her husband is already in jail, she should not have been treated like this.”

At the gates, delivery personnel and workers had a hard time getting inside, with a small queue at the society gate office as they waited for entry tokens to be issued. Armed police were also present with senior Central Noida officers ADCP Saad Miya Khan and DCP Ram Badan Singh at the spot.

Meanwhile, the residents’ welfare association said matters were under control.

RWA president Avinash Mathur said during the day: “The situation has remained peaceful. There is not much disruption except for the crowds when children return from school… Our residents have also been talking to protesters to ensure smooth entry and exit.”