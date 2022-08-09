scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief

This is the first time the administration has acknowledged a link between Tyagi and an erstwhile BJP leader.

Written by Malavika Prasad |
Updated: August 9, 2022 7:09:03 pm
Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh addresses a press conference after the arrest of Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, in Noida, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 (PTI Photo)

Shrikant Tyagi, who had been absconding ever since an FIR was registered against him for abusing and pushing a woman at the Grand Omaxe society in Noida last week, was on Tuesday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police, with senior officers saying he kept changing locations and devices to evade arrest.

Police also explained why Tiwari had a ‘vidhayak (MLA)’ sticker on one of his vehicles. Speaking at a press conference in the evening, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said: “The vehicles seized from the accused run in 001 UP 32 series. He bid for each number plate, and each cost around Rs 1,10,000. On one vehicle there is a vidhayak sticker found. On questioning, he said that through (former MLA) Swami Prasad Maurya (who left BJP for Samajwadi Party in 2021), he was provided the sticker. Tyagi’s driver also painted a UP government symbol on his car on his instructions. We will be taking action against the accused under the Gangster Act. So far, five cars have been recovered – two Fortuners, two Safaris and a Honda Civic – some in his name and some in his wife’s name.”

This is the first time the administration has acknowledged a link between Tyagi and an erstwhile BJP leader. As reported by The Indian Express, even as BJP leaders denied any link with Tyagi, a 2018 letter had confirmed his affiliation to the party.

The Indian Express had also reported that Tyagi had been provided police protection between October 2018 and February 2020. On Tuesday, the Noida Police chief said: “A high-level inquiry is going on regarding the gunners provided to Tyagi by Ghaziabad police.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...

On Monday, Tyagi’s lawyer had filed a surrender petition in Surajpur Court. The petition was to be heard on Wednesday.

Singh also shed light on how Tyagi managed to evade arrest till now. “Police themselves reached out to the woman… First, there were eight teams constituted by Noida police. There was a massive team effort. As per requirements, these teams were increased to 12. The main accused was continuously chased. He went outside the UP border but our teams continuously used human and technical intelligence and worked with other agencies… We also kept tracking the people who hid the main accused.”

Singh added: “He went to Delhi airport and then left for Meerut on Friday. Next day he changed all his devices, and on Saturday, left for Rishikesh via Haridwar. On Sunday, he re-entered UP. After Sunday evening, he changed his devices, and after that he was traced around Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar. He kept moving around in different vehicles and was on the run for almost three and a half days. Our teams kept tracking his movements and the various vehicles. We caught him from Meerut today. My team is very proficient and competent; they faced many challenges.”

More from Delhi
Advertisement

With the police and administration under fire for failing to take sufficient action against Tyagi and to protect residents of the Noida society, Singh said on Tuesday: “We have for the past two and a half years worked against organised crime and crimes against women. We have zero tolerance for crimes against women and will continue to serve the expectations of the people.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:03:19 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face off Live Updates: Nitish to meet Governor at 4 pm amid rift in NDA

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US
Explained

AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement