Shrikant Tyagi, who abused Noida woman, arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police

August 9, 2022 12:58:30 pm
Shrikant Tyagi, absconding after an FIR was registered against him for abusing and pushing a woman at the Grand Omaxe society in Noida, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday, said senior officials.
Tyagi was on the run since Friday, when the FIR against him was registered for assaulting the woman. Later, sections of criminal trespass, causing hurt, insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation were added. On Sunday night, Noida police commissioner Alok Singh said that the Gangster Act would also be slapped on him.
On Monday, Tyagi’s lawyer had filed a surrender petition in the Surajpur Court. The petition was to be heard on Wednesday.
The Noida police are expected to hold a press conference regarding the arrest later in the day.
On Monday, the Noida Authority had razed illegal extensions Tyagi had made to his house hours after a mob of 10 men had entered the Grand Omaxe society, asking for the address of the woman who had had an altercation with Tyagi, and allegedly assaulted society security personnel, residents, and police personnel.
Over the past four days, the police have also confiscated several cars, allegedly belonging to Tyagi, some of which have an Uttar Pradesh government sticker on them. An FIR for cheating, impersonation and using a false property mark was also registered against him.
-
-
