Shrikant Tyagi arrest: Ex-BJP leader sends defamation notice to Noida police chief

Former minister and Samajwadi Party Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Swami Prasad Maurya has sent a defamation notice to Noida police commissioner Alok Singh, days after latter told media that Shrikant Tyagi, who was booked by police last week after he was caught on video pushing and abusing a woman at a residential society in Noida, had claimed that he had got the “vidhayak” (MLA) sticker on one of his vehicles “through Maurya”. Tyagi was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

In the notice, Maurya’s lawyer has sought compensation of Rs 11.5 crore along with an unconditional apology from Singh.

Maurya, a former BJP MLA, had joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Assembly

elections earlier this year. He lost the elections and is currently a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). Speaking to The Indian Express, Maurya said that the “pass” about which Noida police commissioner talked about in the press conference was bogus and was never issued from Vidhan Sabha.

“He is a highly ranked police officer of ADG rank. How can he announce my name without getting facts checked properly? I have sent him a defamation notice. He has tarnished my image as a conspiracy. I am a mass leader. How can anybody’s name be made public without any probe,” Maurya said.

He added, “I feel that the police commissioner did that conspiracy to get into the good books of the Chief Minister.”

Until Saturday evening, Noida police had not responded to Maurya’s defamation notice.

Maurya said that as far as photographs of Tyagi were concerned, he has also been photographed with BJP national president J P Nadda, CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and several other BJP leaders. “If names have to be taken merely on the basis of photographs, then names of these leaders should come first,” Maurya said.

Asked whether he had any links with Tyagi, Maurya said that he has met thousands of BJP leaders and does not check the character of visitors.

In the notice, Maurya’s lawyer said, “That you have leveled serious allegations against my client without any basis and evidence in the press conference held on August 9 that the Secretariat Pass (vehicle pass) was get provided by Shri Swami Prasad Maurya to Shrikant Tyagi… the defamatory statements made by you in the press conference held on August 9, 2022, which injure the reputation of my client and will tarnish the political career of my client.”