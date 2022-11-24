Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi Police recovers multiple weapons used by accused Aaftab Poonawalla

The Delhi Police on Thursday recovered multiple weapons including knives and saw used by Aaftab Poonawaala, who allegedly murdered his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

The weapons were recovered from the accused’s house and Mehrauli forest area after he allegedly chopped her body and threw the pieces.

The police said that they were yet to find the mini-saw which was allegedly used to chop Walkar’s body into pieces.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police took Aaftab Poonawaala to the forensic science lab (FSL) office in Rohini to start a polygraph test on him. The police had earlier taken Poonawaala for a pre-analysis test but had to delay the exercise after he complained of fever. Forensic experts said the lie detector test or the polygraph test would take hours to complete. “We check the health of the person before starting with the test. After that, the polygraph test is conducted but we take breaks so that the person does not feel anxious or pressurised” said an officer.

Poonawaala allegedly killed Walkar at their rented home in the Chattarpur Pahadi area in May this year and chopped the body into pieces and discarded them over the next few months. The police said Poonawaala confessed to his crime during police interrogation but he was misleading the investigators, who are conducting raids across Delhi, Gurgaon and three others states to recover the missing murder weapon, Walkar’s body parts and the couple’s blood-stained clothes.