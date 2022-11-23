Shraddha Walkar’s 2020 letter likely to prompt Delhi Police to revisit line of questioning

With a complaint submitted by Shraddha Walkar at Mumbai Tulinj police station coming to light – wherein she accused her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala of hitting her and threatening to kill and cut her body into pieces – investigators in Delhi are set to expand their investigation to factor in this development.

Sources in the Delhi Police said they will reach out to their counterparts in Mumbai to ascertain what action was taken on her complaint, and also confront Aaftab with this newly emerged information. Mumbai Police have said that Walkar withdrew the complaint 26 days after submitting it on November 23 2020, saying in another statement at the time that her dispute with Poonawala had been resolved.

A day earlier, in the first acknowledgement in court of violence between him and Walkar, Poonawala had told a Delhi court that he hit her because she provoked him. “He told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit,” advocate Avinash Kumar, Poonawala’s legal aid counsel, told The Indian Express.

During questioning too, Poonawala has said he acted in a fit of rage, police said. However, the letter, which has striking similarities to Walkar’s alleged fate – Poonawala has told police he cut her body into over 30 pieces and disposed of them over the next few months – will prompt police to revisit their line of questioning, sources said.

Police had, earlier, called his responses “deceptive”, and that “each uttering of the accused is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value”.

Poonawala is yet to undergo the polygraph test, with sources saying he complained of a fever which is why the process was delayed. Sagarpreet Hooda, Special CP, Law and Order, confirmed that the test was not conducted on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, he was taken to the FSL office in Rohini for a “pre-analysis” by forensic experts. Police teams also paid another visit to the Chhattarpur Pahadi residence, where Walkar was allegedly murdered, on Wednesday.